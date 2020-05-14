Brea, CA—As it continues to provide essential services to its loyal customer base and national dealer network, Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. (Suzuki) is excited to support dealers’ ability to temporarily deliver products to customers’ homes or offices with “Suzuki Direct 2 You." Suzuki announced this service on April 6, 2020 to its powersports dealers, providing them the opportunity to send Suzuki motorcycles, scooters, and ATVs directly to their customers, all while ensuring the same quality of service as an in-store visit.

“We understand the landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic is challenging for everyone, and we are working hard to ease that burden with new and innovative ways to continue our commitment to keeping customers and dealers a priority,” said Kerry Graeber, Vice President MC/ATV Sales and Marketing. “With Suzuki Direct 2 You, we feel it’s a great way to follow appropriate guidelines while providing a way for customers to still enjoy the perks of a new Suzuki motorcycle or ATV.”

Customers are relying on Suzuki to help make the buying experience safe, professional, and convenient, especially those unable to visit a dealership. To help facilitate the purchase process, Suzuki encourages its dealers to communicate through electronic means and other methods to minimize contact, where and when appropriate.

“Suzuki Direct 2 You” will be available through June 30, 2020, at participating dealers, subject to local laws and directives.

For more information on “Suzuki Direct 2 You,” please visit SuzukiCycles.com or contact a local Suzuki dealer for availability.