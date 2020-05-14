GNCC Event Director Tim Cotter will go live on Facebook at 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST to go over social distancing guidelines and other event details for this weekend’s Bulldog GNCC in Washington, Georgia.

The GNCC this weekend will mark the first major points-paying AMA sanctioned race since the COVID-19 shutdown, and many procedures will be put in place to allow racing to take place with social distancing.

The Race Leadership Team (consisting of representatives from the AMA, MX Sports, and MX Sports Pro Racing) released the safe-to-race toolkit last week that outlines cautious procedures, and yesterday released the a Social Distancing GNCC-Style press release that also goes over guidelines for race weekends.

Tune in to the Grand National Cross Country Series Facebook page to see Cotter’s live video to stay up to date on the latest information.