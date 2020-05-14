Over the recent weekend, I talked to Austin Forkner, who is back in Oklahoma and riding and training with 1990s racing personality Robbie Reynard. Forkner talked about trying to time things out to where he doesn’t have to burn himself out, just sitting, waiting at 100-percent with nowhere to go for the time being. Upon hearing all this, O’Mara pondered it all for a moment and replied, “Yeah, you can’t go wide open all the time – especially when you don’t have a target date. When you say what Forkner and Reynard said, anybody as athletes would say, ‘Okay, when am I going to compete?’ And from there is a buildup of training volume and seeing how fit that you want to be and then you need to carry that for a lengthy period. The supercross series will be shortened and then we’ll go into the outdoor series, but I don’t think they know how many races that will be as of yet. That’s a little unknown too. Is it an 11 race series? A nine race series? I mean, we’ll see. You always want to do a rev-up and make sure you’re in tip-top shape when the racing begins. I feel like everybody is just doing maintenance right now. Maybe the guys are doing one or two days of riding right now, I would say three or four days would probably be a little overkill right now. Also, a lot of manufacturers have even shut down and there are not a lot of parts available. Even the manufacturer asked us not to put too many hours on that 250F that Jett is riding because there are not a lot of parts available. It’s the same across the board with the Star Yamaha guys and the TLD guys and I’m sure it’s the same with everybody.”

Hitting the dirt in a heap when his bike went into a false neutral at the Australian SX Open last December and sent immediately to an emergency room for surgery, Joey Savatgy of the JGR Suzuki outfit has been working closely with O’Mara to return to racing – whenever that may be – at 100-percent.

“Joey is only on his fourth week of riding,” explained O’Mara. “We’re not holding him back so much because he missed four or five months without riding. Joey is pretty much trying to keep on pounding out the laps and building up his body. We’re not scaling him back at all because we have him in a big buildup period right now. We’re really working on his fitness on the motorcycle.”