Results Archive
Upcoming
GNCC
Bulldog GNCC
Sun May 17
Articles
Full Schedule

Ivan Tedesco Suffers Seizure, Posts Update That He's Fine

May 14, 2020 1:30pm | by:
Ivan Tedesco Suffers Seizure, Posts Update That He's Fine

Ivan Tedesco was forced to withdraw from the Moto Fite Klub on Tuesday after initial reports suggested he was under the weather. Tedesco clarified today the exact reason was actually a seizure he suffered early Tuesday morning which left him hospitalized.

See full update from Tedesco below:

Thankfully, Tedesco claimed he is fine and recovering well. The Moto Fite Klub ran without the two-time Supercross Lites champion but his health was obviously much more important.

Read Now
July 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now