Let’s pivot to when you were racing. You started out the year with an eighth and seventh, which is pretty good. Were you expecting to do that well?

I was pretty happy with it. Coming in, especially after last season, I was just hoping to make the mains. By the end of the year I wanted to be top five and fighting for podiums, I knew I was capable of it, but I just wanted to get making the mains off the checklist. Last year I figured I would have made the mains easy and it didn’t happen at all. I actually didn’t ride all week before Tampa because I’d had a crash and I was just happy to be able to race. To get an eighth in that first main event, I was definitely happy with that. And I was really happy in Arlington, although I felt like I left a little bit on the table. But to run up front and get a top five in the one main event was pretty cool. I was so ready to just keep building and going for it, but unfortunately I got injured.

Speaking of last year, it didn’t dawn on me until recently that you hadn’t made any mains before this year. So to go eight and seven is really good, especially on a privateer bike.

It makes it even better. The lows of last year were tough and I honestly didn’t even know if I could race supercross. I struggled really badly when the racing came along, so to turn it around this year was a big confidence booster. It’s nice to be able to believe in yourself, and to think I can make this sport work for me. It was really cool, for sure.

Does knowing you’ve got those results in you help keep you going right now?

Oh yeah, for sure. If I’d have come back and done what I did last year, I’d be pretty over it. I’d probably want to throw in the towel. I had a good off-season with training and racing overseas. It went really well, and getting those results makes me hungry to come back and push through all of this. Those two races were good, but there were a few things I learned running up there with those guys that I can improve on and close the gap.