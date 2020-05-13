Weege Show: Racing Return(ed)!

Jason Weigandt runs down the action from the first-ever Moto Fite Klub, where 10 old-school riders put together their own race for charity, fun and entertainment. Pretty cool! Plus, more racing soon, with Grand National Cross Country resuming in Georgia this weekend, May 16 and 17.

Weigandt explains what Moto Fite Klub was like and how GNCC managed to get going again, with racing in a social media environment.

Shoutout to Race Tech. Race Tech Gold Valves provide a plush feel with drastically improved bottoming resistance and increased traction. One hundred percent guaranteed and made in the USA.