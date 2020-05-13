When the little bit of dust that was out there settled on the Youngstown MX track (which is almost literally right in the middle of Youngstown, Ohio) practically everyone involved in Moto Fite Klub had a smile on their face. But the biggest smile of all was that of SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda rider Mike Alessi, who ended up winning the grand finale and the first Moto Fite Klub belt after dueling with his longtime rival Ryan Villopoto and an inspired "General" Ryan Sipes. We caught up with #800 just as he was arriving back home in Florida after an all-night drive from Ohio with his best friend Donald Davis, listening to Jukebox Hero, and stopping at every state sign they saw for an Instagram story.

Racer X: Mike, that was a really fun event yesterday. Everyone had a good time, a lot of folks watched and seemed to really like Moto Fite Klub, but after it was over I have to say that’s the happiest I’ve seen you in a long time.

Mike Alessi: You know, I would be lying if I said I wasn’t. RV and I have had, as you know, battles throughout our careers, where we battled as amateurs and later when we got to pros. That’s where he obviously got the best of me and won so many championships, then went on to be one of the greatest riders this sport has ever seen—he’s almost like the mini-GOAT to [Ricky] Carmichael. So getting to race against him, as well as all of the guys there, was just really a lot of fun. I mean, just watching [Jeff] Stanton and [Damon] Bradshaw battle—that was sweet. Watching [Travis] Pastrana and [Kevin] Windham out there, especially when Travis did his backflip over the freestyle jump. And just all of the guys that were a part of it, from Broc Glover to Jake Weimer to Ivan Tedesco—and I really hope he’s doing better (Note: Tedesco woke up early Tuesday morning feeling very sick and did not compete). But the list just goes on and on. There were so many great guys gathered there, like at the fireside on Monday night, that was just so cool. And overall, I just think FiteTV and Moto Fite Klub, they just knocked it out of the park. I feel like this could possibly be a look into the future. Hopefully we can have more events like this because people loved it. Everyone is starving right now for pretty much anything like this. They are starving for dirt bikes to watch because they’re over the Netflix. They want to see some live action and you just can’t get that right now as far as football, basketball, baseball, nothing. So this was the perfect event to give the fans what they wanted.

And for some good causes too.

Yes, at the end of the day we all gave our helmets, our goggles, gear, pants, and everything to Road2Recovery for a great auction that they are doing, so that was a great feeling to hand over my winning gear.