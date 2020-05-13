Supercross Announcement Coming Tomorrow (May 14)

What does this mean? Racer X believes it will be an announcement locking in the May 31 date officially--as before that was a working date, a plan, an exploration. Now, we believe May 31 will be the real date for teams and riders to aim for. As for the location, it appeared in news stories today that the state of Arizona was opening for sports, but we are hearing supercross will actually not end up racing in Glendale, after all. Several industry contacts have indicated a different city will become the host of the final races of the season (as we would expect all the races will talk place in one location). It's expected it will be a city that was already scheduled to hold a supercross race this season.

Stay tuned for the official announcement tomorrow.