Social Distancing GNCC-Style: Rules For Race Weekends

We’re racing! Thanks to the Safe-to-Race Toolkit and the best practices developed by the Safe-to-Race Task Force, GNCC has received the green light to return to the great outdoors. Gates open Friday with a regular race schedule to follow with ATVs, micros and eMTB (select events) racing on Saturday and motorcycles on Sunday. Admission and registration processes will follow strict social distancing and personal hygiene guidelines, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It’s been a crazy spring. We should have been racing long ago, but we all did our part, and now it’s time to get back to the track. We look forward to seeing our friends this weekend.

Your health and safety are our priority. Here are our new protocols and things you need to consider before your visit:

Admission Process:

Upon entry, you will be greeted by staff wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), i.e., facemask, face shield, and gloves.

Each vehicle will be given a separate liability release/waiver for the occupants to sign and return to staff. Only one release sheet will be used per vehicle.

Each rider will be given an Annual Release form to complete on their own prior to registering. This will only have to be completed once.

Riders who did not pre-enter will also be given an entry form.

Please bring your own pen to complete the release and race entry form.

We accept credit card or exact cash payment. Please come prepared.

Your ticket will be a wristband. Please secure it to your own wrist and help your kids with theirs.

We have trash bags if you need one. Please dispose of your trash in our dumpster on your way home.

Park no less than 10 feet apart from your neighbor on all sides.

Please remain in your pit area unless going to/from registration, concessions or the racetrack. Don’t roam or visit your neighbors - use your phone for that.

Help us limit the number of people onsite overnight. If you race Saturday, please return home as soon as possible after your race.

Registration Process:

Entry fees can be paid by credit card or exact cash. Chip readers will be positioned so that riders can insert their own credit card. No signature required. Change will not be given for cash sales. Please come prepared.

We ask that only the rider, or in the event of a youth rider their parent, attend registration. Youth riders should not attend registration.

Pre-entered riders must check-in under the red registration tent, turn-in their completed annual release and pick-up their rider packet. Advance registration is strongly encouraged. REGISTER NOW .

. All other riders can register at the event at the white registration trailer. Bring your completed entry from and annual release.

Clerks will be seated behind protective barriers for your protection and theirs.

Standing positions will be marked 6 feet apart for social distancing. Please stand apart.

Race Procedures:

Pro autograph sessions are suspended.

Please do not offer to shake hands with anyone.

Podium celebrations will be brief and will not include champagne spray.

Only 1 rider / 1 mechanic on the Start Line. Due to social distancing concerns, mechanics should wear facemasks on the Start Line.

Riders must ride alone and may not transport anyone on their bikes, unless they are members of the same household who followed the stay-at-home order together.

Riders wearing helmets are not required to wear a facemask.

If you rented a transponder you can return it for a refund of your deposit under the red tent. Please clean your transponder before returning it and drop it into the bucket placed for this purpose.

Health Considerations:

Social distancing is key. That means standing at least 6 feet apart from one another.

Wear a face cover when you are unable to social distance or stand 6 feet apart. Bring your own mask. Just use common sense. Besides, it’s cool to be covered!

Wash your hands often and use hand sanitizer. We will have handwashing stations and hand sanitizer available.

An Isolation Station will be located near the EMS Station for persons feeling ill. If you think you have a fever or start to feel ill, please do not go to the EMS Station. We have a separate Isolation Station for this purpose. Please go there so you do not infect the EMS Station.

The CDC recommends persons who are sick with fever or cough, the elderly or those at high risk, to stay home. We do too. Please do not attend our event if this is you.

Please take your own temperature before you leave home. If you have a temperature of at least 100.4, you have a fever and should stay home.

If you know you have had contact with someone diagnosed with having COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or you yourself have had COVID-19 in the last 30 days, please stay home.

Respect the local community – wear facemasks or shields, gloves and wash your hands when supporting local businesses.

Our onsite HEIC (Health Executive In-Charge) are Tim Cotter 304.826.0553. Call him if you have any concerns over the weekend.

View and download a PDF version of the GNCC Social Distancing Guidelines.

Here are some signs you will see throughout the facility. Please take them seriously.