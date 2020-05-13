Moto Fite Klub actually happened! In a time of social distancing, with virtually no racing or sporting events going on anywhere, nine old-school riders got together to battle in an “undisclosed location” and have some fun.

In an elimination, head-to-head format, Mike Alessi took the win over Ryan Villopoto, and Ryan Sipes. We’ll have interviews with plenty of the riders, first up is Sipes and Jeff “Six-Time” Stanton.

If you missed the event, you can still watch the pay-per-view archive, where you can catch all of the racing action.

[Sipes eliminated Kevin Windham in a super-close battle, each winning a run before Sipes prevailed in race three. He met Villopoto and Alessi in the final and finished third, riding a 300cc KTM two-stroke.]

Racer X: Talk me through the day. Practice and then how these super fast, one-lap races went.

Ryan Sipes: It was kind of a blur, man. The track was cool. We got out there to practice. The biggest thing for us, this isn’t going to be exciting to watch if we can’t have good racing. So everybody kind of put their heads together. We have these insides be equal to the outside. It couldn’t have worked out better. There was a lot of places to pass. Once the racing started it was bam, bam, bam. I only took my helmet off once, I think. The most fun was racing K-Dub [Kevin Windham]. We were going at it. He can still fly. He goes fast. I made one little mistake, like I went a little bit too far outside a couple times and he just threw it in there. I’m like, okay. So he beat me in the first one. The second one, I had a last-ditch, hail Mary pass attempt and it worked somehow. I flat tracked around the inside. I guess flat tracking helped out! Ended up getting him, and then blew it in the last corner on one of those races. That was just super fun. The quick, one-lap races were cool. You had to be on your toes but you had to push. That’s the pace I like, when you’re just kind of pushing past your limit a little bit. That’s what’s fun for me. To get third is cool. I thought I would have a little bit more for those two top guys [Alessi and Villopoto]. They were just going fast, man. As the track got slicker, the two-stroke was a little harder to control. They were rolling. They were going really fast.