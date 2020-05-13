With Jett Reynolds, it all seemed automatic. He would show up, he would win, he would go home, he would show up somewhere else, he would win again. Of all the riders busting out of the Bakersfield, California, area, he was perhaps the brightest star of all. Wining was inevitable. For four-straight years (2013-2016), he won both of his classes at Loretta’s, racking up eight career titles by age 13. He won another title in 2017, pushing his title run to nine straight, but 1-1-DNF scores in the Mini Sr. class that year finally ended his streak.
Mike Alessi, Adam Cianciarulo, and James Stewart are tied with the all-time Loretta’s Youth title record with 11. Reynolds could tie it if he had a good year in 2018….or 2019…but he never got a chance. Injuries kept him from the race in ’18. Injuries kept him out of the race again in ’19. What seemed automatic seems much tougher now, as Jett keeps working his way back from one tough break after another.
We checked in with the Team Green prodigy to find out the latest.
Jett Reynolds
Current Age: 16
Team: Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Team Green Kawasaki
Racer X: How’s quarantine been treating you?
What races were you able to get in before everything shut down?
I know you won nine Loretta Lynn’s Championships and then you’ve had to sit out the last two years. Take us through what has gone on.
So how much time did you take off for that?
What was your first race on the 250?
How did you end up?
So what happened in 2018?
A lot of big injuries!
That’s rough. What has been your biggest take away from it all?
What classes are you planning to race this year at Loretta’s?
What are your goals for Loretta’s?
Main Image: Courtesy of Kawasaki