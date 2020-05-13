What was your first race on the 250?

My first race on the 250 was AZ Open in December.

How did you end up?

I got second and third and another third. My third day on a real 250, I broke my ankle so I was off for a month and a half. I had four or five months off the bike going into AZ Open on three weeks of prep with 20-minute motos on a rough track. I clearly wasn’t ready, but kind of fueled my fire for what I need to work on. It really helped me going into the races I did. I did pretty well.

So what happened in 2018?

In 2018 I went a very long time with no injuries. [In] 2018 at California Classic I broke my humerus. I broke the bone completely off. Had an AC joint separation. I broke my collarbone at the same time. There was a lot going on. Whenever I broke the bone off, it stretched my nerves so I didn’t have feeling in my hand. I couldn’t even move my fingers for two months. I was getting kind of worried about that. Nerve damage really does suck because it takes a long time to come back. It came back after three months and started getting better and better. After that, I was going to race Monster Cup in October, and I broke my wrist and I broke my pelvis.

A lot of big injuries!

Yup. I’ve had about seven surgeries in the past two and a half years. It’s been a rough go.