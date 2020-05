Yesterday at an undisclosed location in the United States of America, our own Andrew Fredrickson was at the Moto Fite Klub to capture all the action, from practice to the head-to-head-bracket races to the main event.

If you missed the event, you can watch the fireside chat session archive from Monday night for FREEandcan still watch the pay-per-view archive, where you can catch all of the racing action.

Here are some of Afred's best photos from Moto Fite Klub. Follow our Racer X Online Instagram account for wallpapers of these photos for your phone background from yesterday's racing.