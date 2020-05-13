Arizona Governor Gives Green Light on Major League Sports After May 15

In a press conference yesterday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced that major league sports will be permitted to resume play statewide without fans and under strict public health protections and CDC guidelines. Could this impact supercross? The announcement comes just 19 days before the May 31 date which has been rumored as a return for Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Early word was that the May 31 event, and others, would take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

It's also worth noting that supercross is investigating other states and venues in case Arizona does not work out. We've heard cities such as Houston and St. Louis. As for Arizona, well:

"Major league sports, this includes Major League Baseball, the NBA (National Basketball Association), the NHL (National Hockey League), the NFL (National Football League), MLS (Major League Soccer), are all able to participate and play in the state of Arizona after May 15," said Arizona Governor Ducey. "Of course, this would be with CDC guidelines and protecting public health. We have had discussions with leaders of some of these leagues and they all know they are welcome to operate, play, and perform in the state of Arizona."

Feld Entertainment has not made any official announcement about the future of the remaining supercross rounds this season, but it is believed that the plan to resume racing will commence on May 31. In the meantime, riders have been getting back into the swing of supercross for if and when official plans are made to resume the supercross championship.