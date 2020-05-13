Now that the event is over, I can reveal the original mastermind behind Moto Fite Klub is Rob Buydos. You might recognize his gravelly voice, as Rob has been a live announcer at the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship for nearly 20 years, he also announces with me at the Daytona Supercross, and he’s announced supercross, Monster Energy Cup, and much more. Behind the scenes, he’s a long-time worker with Parts Unlimited and THOR. But really, Rob is about more than just the gigs. Rob is just an all-out mover/shaker/motocross lover enthusiast. He’s always got something in works, often a minibike race, or a bike build, or a road trip. He lives for this.

Moto Fite Klub might be his greatest concoction yet. See, we have a line in this business to never complain about stuff that’s free. But, when an event is charging $19.99 for pay-per-view, at that point every I should be dotted and every T should be crossed, because now you’re asking people to put their hard-earned money on the line.

Well, under normal circumstances we’d say the production for a $19.99 pay-per-view event better be spot on. These are not normal circumstances. These are circumstances where every sporting event is on hold. The May 12 date for Moto Fite Klub means that it beat just about every sporting event in America on a re-opening date. How Rob and his buddies pulled this off (at an undisclosed location!) in about 10 days still baffles the mind. It’s a testament to the spirit of the 10 racers involved. They all wanted to do it, they all hustled to get it done, and they all did it for zero pay.