2020 Loretta Lynn’s MX vs. ATV Online Championship Final Results
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—Weekend 4 of the 2020 Loretta Lynn MX vs. ATV Online Championship took place on the legendary Loretta Lynn’s Ranch motocross track over this past weekend, May 9th and 10th for Xbox® One and PlayStation® 4 computer entertainment system users.
The Xbox One competitors were up first where FUHBOI666 took the overall A class win after going 2-1-1 on the day. KATEGRE came through second, with SARAHRAVENCROFT earning third overall in the A class. PANICREV77 had a three moto sweep in the B class, taking the overall win, with POWER OF QZX and MRSSTEALURBEANS rounding out the top three. Coming through first overall after going 2-2-1 in the C class was XJUSTINPLAYS7X. XXCLB24XX and THANIELTLOWACIE came back from behind to round out the top three in the C class.
On Sunday, PlayStation 4 users came out swinging as YUNGBOINK went 1-1-1 in the A class followed by OMAR_JOHNSON going 2-2-2 and YOUTUBE-BLITZ- going 3-3-3. As the B class got underway it was DEMAMPCAMP40 coming away with the overall win followed by MUNCHINBULLETS33 and POTSY3 rounding out the top three. In the C class division DOLAN750 went 1-3-1 to earn the overall win, as W-SQUARED 88 and B_TBOEHME came away with second and third overall in the championship.
Watch the full event replay on the MXO Sports YouTube page.
