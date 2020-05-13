2020 Loretta Lynn’s MX vs. ATV Online Championship Final Results

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—Weekend 4 of the 2020 Loretta Lynn MX vs. ATV Online Championship took place on the legendary Loretta Lynn’s Ranch motocross track over this past weekend, May 9th and 10th for Xbox® One and PlayStation® 4 computer entertainment system users.

The Xbox One competitors were up first where FUHBOI666 took the overall A class win after going 2-1-1 on the day. KATEGRE came through second, with SARAHRAVENCROFT earning third overall in the A class. PANICREV77 had a three moto sweep in the B class, taking the overall win, with POWER OF QZX and MRSSTEALURBEANS rounding out the top three. Coming through first overall after going 2-2-1 in the C class was XJUSTINPLAYS7X. XXCLB24XX and THANIELTLOWACIE came back from behind to round out the top three in the C class.