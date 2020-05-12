Results Archive
Upcoming
GNCC
Bulldog GNCC
Sun May 17
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Moto Fite Klub Pay-Per-View Race Tonight

May 12, 2020 12:55pm | by:
Watch: Moto Fite Klub Pay-Per-View Race Tonight

Tonight's the night for Moto Fite Klub, a real (not virtual, not minibikes) race with ten legendary riders going head to head. Ryan Villopoto, Kevin Windham, Travis Pastrana, Jeff Stanton, Damon Bradshaw, Broc Glover, Ivan Tedesco, Jake Weimer, Ryan Sipes, and Mike Alessi will settle old feuds while developing new ones in a backet tournament format.

The race will take place at an undisclosed location, but we are hearing it's an old-school, raw motocross track that should allow old and new bikes (and older and younger riders) to all have a shot at victory.

Racing begins at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST tonight, but you'll have to purchase on Pay-Per-View to watch. Visit www.racerxonline.com/fiteklub to get all the details and purchase info.

Recommended Reading

The rider lineup and brackets for tonight's race.
The rider lineup and brackets for tonight's race.
Read Now
July 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now