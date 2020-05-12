Pro Circuit Releases 2020 KLX230R/300R Exhaust

CORONA, CA—Pro Circuit is excited to announce the release of a T-6 Stainless Steel Slip-On and T-6 Stainless Steel Exhaust System for each of the 2020 KLX230R and KLX300R Kawasaki trail bike models. The new exhaust offers improved performance and durability off-road riders will appreciate. Each exhaust is constructed of a stainless steel mid pipe, end-cap and aluminum canister (The systems include a stainless steel head pipe). A United States Forest Service approved spark arrestor also comes equipped making them easy to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing. Bolt on a Pro Circuit exhaust and enjoy exceptional performance the next time you decide to have some fun on a trail with your new KLX machine.

2020 Kawasaki KLX230R