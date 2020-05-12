Pro Circuit Introduces KLX110/L and DR-Z110 Clamps

CORONA, CA—Tired of hitting your knees against the bars of your KLX/DR-Z110 while riding? No need to worry, because we are reintroducing our custom designed top clamp and bar mount once again for the mini fanatics. The Pro Circuit top clamp and bar mount for 2002-2020 KLX110/L and 2003-2005 DR-Z110 models offer the perfect solution by providing substantial rise over the stock triple clamps. This will also make the front end longer. The clamp has full adjustability with different bar mount configurations, so you are able to personalize fitment as well. The clamp and bar mount are CNC-machined from aluminum and then anodized for the "works" look, perfect for anyone looking to trick out their mini moto ride.

