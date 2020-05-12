The racing here at Moto Fite Klub will be underway soon. Beginning at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST, you can watch ten motocross legends race head-to-head in a friendly, yet competitive, battle for charity. Oh and bragging rights, of course!
We have a Racer X staff member on the ground at the undisclosed location to photograph the event (while remaining socially distance at a safe six feet apart from everyone).
Follow our Racer X Online Instagram account below for photos and videos throughout the afternoon.
-
-
“I call it just blackout mode for the simple fact you get so tired and your body’s drained, you’re depleted, and you’ve still got to go fast, especially when you’re battling.” - @Kr_557 // The 7️⃣-Time GNCC Champ gets back to racing and more of that blackout mode this weekend in Georgia. #LinkInBio to read more on @RacerXOnline #GNCC #Racing #Moto #Motocross
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
The general is on track
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
-
Just over an hour away from @MotoFiteKlub racing at 5pm EST
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
An evening with a 10-pack of racing legends
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
More on the @racerxonline Instagram account.