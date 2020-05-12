Results Archive
Instapics: Moto Fite Klub

May 12, 2020 1:30pm
by:

The racing here at Moto Fite Klub will be underway soon. Beginning at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST, you can watch ten motocross legends race head-to-head in a friendly, yet competitive, battle for charity. Oh and bragging rights, of course!

We have a Racer X staff member on the ground at the undisclosed location to photograph the event (while remaining socially distance at a safe six feet apart from everyone).

Follow our Racer X Online Instagram account below for photos and videos throughout the afternoon.

More on the @racerxonline Instagram account.

