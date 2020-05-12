Travis Pastrana started telling stories about his favorite stories.

“Jeff Stanton and the Beast from the East Damon Bradshaw! This was like a household rivalry for us,” Travis explained. “My mom was a flight attendant, and she met Jeff Stanton on a flight in Kalamazoo, Michigan. So she comes home from this flight all giddy, and I was emotionally distraught. I was 10 years old, and I was a Bradshaw fan.”

Then Kevin Windham followed that with the line of the night.

“I just found out Travis Pastrana was almost Travis Stanton!”

Last night’s Fireside Chat put all ten racers around a campfire (all sitting more than six-feet apart) telling stories and setting the stage for tonight’s action. Moto Fite Klub is a real race on a real track. It’s not iRacing and not a pit bike race. Right now, the vibe is supposed to be loose and fun, but the riders know better.