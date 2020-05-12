Inaugural Monster Energy Supercross E SX To Take Place This Saturday

True to life, the NBC Sports broadcasting team of Leigh Diffey, Ricky Carmichael and Daniel Blair will call the action in both the 15-minute plus one lap 250SX Main Event and 20-minute plus one lap 450SX Main Event.

The Monster Energy Supercross E SX event, presented by Toyota features a fun group of athletes that are both entertaining and competitive. Racing in the 450SX Class Main Event are Red Bull KTM's Marvin Musquin (who is seeing his first race action of the '20 season due to injury), premiere class rookie Monster Energy Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing's Aaron Plessinger, Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/ Motoconcepts Honda's Vince Friese, H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki's Adam Enticknap, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM- WPS' Benny Bloss, plus TPJ Fly Racing's Austin Politelli.

Racing in the 250SX Class Main Event is Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing's Justin Cooper, GEICO Honda's rookie sensation Jett Lawrence, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's RJ Hampshire, JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing's Alex Martin, TLD Red Bull KTM's Brandon Hartranft, Monster Energy Fox Racing's Josh Hill and Rock River Yamaha's Jamison DuClos.

Although not racing in the Supercross E SX event, current Monster Energy Supercross points-leaders Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen, separated by just three points after racing ten rounds of the halted 17-race championship, both make appearances to offer encouragement or in some cases trash talk with their fellow competitors. Always colorful Blake Baggett also joins in on the conversation and provides a comical antidote as to how mechanical issues can also arise in the virtual world of racing.

A staple at every Supercross event, the national anthem will be virtually performed by 2019 ACM Duo of the Year nominees LOCASH. The Country music duo is made up of singer-songwriters Chris Lucas and Preston Brust who first broke out with the song "I Love This Life", then followed with their first #1 hit "I Know Somebody". Their latest single "One Big Country Song" and album "Brothers" is available wherever music is sold or streamed.

New features of the Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 3 made it possible for multiple racers to compete against one another (multiplayer mode) while a race director (race director mode) can host the race, assign starting positions and manage multiple camera angles to ensure that the best track battles are being captured.

Known throughout the gaming world, windham151, as he is known via his YouTube channel, was recruited to manage all of the on-screen action as the Monster Energy Supercross E SX event race director.

After the initial broadcast on NBCSN, the Monster Energy Supercross E SX event, presented by Toyota will be available for viewing across Supercross' digital platforms - Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and SupercrossLIVE.com.