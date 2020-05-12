I know that your dad [GNCC Trail Boss Jeff Russell] is obviously is a big part of the series, but I don’t think you’re as insider as people expect. Do you know what hoops they’ve gone through to get this done, or are you just a racer like anybody else?

I wait until my buddy Johnny Gallagher [pro GNCC ATV racer] tells me. He’s more in the know than me. I don’t really care to be in the know. It doesn’t really bother me. Just tell me when we’re going to go and I’ll be there.

So this was supposed to be your last season. But let’s say the series really gets off the rails. Maybe that looked possible just a few weeks ago. Did this maybe change the retirement strategy? Had you thought about that?

Yeah. Let’s not hope it comes to that because I don’t think anybody wants it to come to that! Definitely I’ve thought about it. I can’t say yeah, I’m definitely going to race again next year, but if we were to only have four races and it’s not considered a championship to KTM, then I’d probably be racing next year. We’ll see. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that and we get the races in. And even if we do, it’s not guaranteed that I even win the title. If this all gets shot down because of lack of races then I’ll probably definitely want to get a little bit of redemption some way.

This year is already messed up because the guys that we expected to have some great battles this year between you and Thad Duvall and Trevor Bollinger, and you’ve got your rookie teammate, Ben Kelley, coming up. Everybody got hurt, so the whole season is all weird already, and now it just turned weirder, really.

Yeah, it’s the craziest thing I’ve ever been involved with as far as pre-season. Everybody boom, boom, boom, one after another all within a week dropping out, basically. Then Stew [Steward Baylor] getting fired [from FactoryONE Sherco]. It’s a crazy year, everything that’s gone on. Let’s hope we get this train back on the tracks and we get back to the races and we’ll start there.

Yeah. It’s the same thing that I get from all the riders. You do not fist pump when you hear that one of your main competitors is not racing.

Yeah. I want to win because I’m the best and I earned it. I don’t want to win because those guys DNF’d or got hurt or are missing races. It’s more rewarding when you have to earn things than when it’s given to you.