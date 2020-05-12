2020 MXGP Calendar Update as of May 12, 2020

The FIM World Motocross Grand Prix circuit is in for more changes, with the potential start of racing now moved to August. Also, the MXGP of France and the MXGP of Italy are now both cancelled. Monster Energy Motocross of Nations does remain on the calendar on September 26th and 27th in France.

The full press release and revised schedule are below.

MONACO (Principality of Monaco)—Infront Moto Racing and the FIM would like to inform that there have been changes made to the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship racing calendar. With the current COVID-19 pandemic, many countries have been in lockdown and big gatherings have been prohibited. Due to these measures being put in place in order to preserve the safety of the public, the changes below have been unavoidable.

Certain events in July have been postponed or cancelled. The calendar changes are as follows; The MXGP of Russia, that was scheduled to take place on the 4th- 5th of July, will now move to the 1st- 2nd of August, additionally the MXGP of Latvia that was due to take place on the 11th- 12th of July will now be happening on the 8th- 9th of August at the Kegums circuit.

This means that the Monster Energy MXGP of Belgium and the MXGP of Germany due to take place on these dates, will be rescheduled. The MXGP of Belgium will now be taking place on the 24th – 25th of October, meanwhile the date for the German GP, along with the MXGP of Czech Republic and the MXGP of Emilia Romagna (Imola), that will also see a change of date, remains now as TBA and will also be announced soon.

Unfortunately, certain events will no longer be taking place and this includes the MXGP of Italy in Maggiora, which was scheduled for the 18th-19th of July, as well as the MXGP of France in St. Jean d’Angely, with both events cancelled for the 2020 season but on a positive note French fans among the rest will still be able to enjoy the best off road event in the world with the epic Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations set to take place on the 26th - 27th of September at the popular Ernée circuit.

Meanwhile, more information on the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship originally scheduled Megalopolis, Greece on the 8th – 9th of August, will be coming soon.

We would like to thank the FIM, the FIM Europe as well as all the National Federations and the local organisers for their support and cooperation during this difficult time.

We would also like to thank everyone for their understanding during this period, as we work hard to preserve as much of the 2020 championship as possible taking into consideration and respecting all protocols in place and monitoring all national announcements day-by-day in order to ensure the safety of everyone involved.