Welcome to 31 years ago and a round-up of all the racing championships that fit into what would have been our May 11, 1989, Wake-Up Call of results from around the world.
Old-school results from a 1989 issue of Cycle News.
1989 points standings
1989 AMA Supercross Championship
May 6, 1989 - The Meadowlands in East Rutherford, NJ
250cc
|Position
|Rider
|State, City
|Machine
|1
|Jeff Stanton
|Sherwood, MI
|HON
|2
|Micky Dymond
|Yorba Linda, CA
|YAM
|3
|Johnny O’Mara
|Van Nuys, CA
|SUZ
|4
|Guy Cooper
|Stillwater, OK
|HON
|5
|Larry Ward
|Snohomish, WA
|HON
|6
|George Holland
|Kerman, CA
|HON
|7
|Doug Dubach
|Costa Mesa, CA
|YAM
|8
|Mike LaRocco
|LaPorte, IN
|YAM
|9
|Erik Kehoe
|Granada Hills, CA
|SUZ
|10
|Todd DeHoop
|Hudsonville, MI
|SUZ
|11
|Keith Bowen
|Pontiac, MI
|SUZ
|12
|Ron Tichenor
|Palm Harbor, FL
|SUZ
|13
|Ron Lechien
|El Cajon, CA
|KAW
|14
|Larry Brooks
|South Pasadena, CA
|HON
|15
|Kurt McMillen
|Wappingers Falls, NY
|HON
|16
|Fred Andrews
|North Canton, OH
|HON
|17
|Mike Pascarella
|Hesperia, CA
|SUZ
|18
|Carlo Coen
|Newburgh, NY
|SUZ
|19
|Jeff Frisz
|Orlando, FL
|KAW
|20
|Shaun Kalos
|Litchfield Park, AZ
|YAM
|21
|Jeff Ward
|Mission Viejo, CA
|KAW
125cc
|Position
|Rider
|State, City
|Machine
|1
|Damon Bradshaw
|Charlotte, NC
|YAM
|2
|Mike Kiedrowski
|Canyon Country, CA
|HON
|3
|Denny Stephenson
|Omaha, NE
|KAW
|4
|Barry Carsten
|Bayville, NJ
|SUZ
|5
|Dale Spangler
|Painesville, OH
|SUZ
|6
|Jeff Glass
|Duncansville, PA
|HON
|7
|Jason Langford
|Sunnyville, TX
|YAM
|8
|Chris Coleman
|Skaneateles, NY
|KAW
|9
|Brian Carroll
|Vineland, NJ
|SUZ
|10
|Greg Bowen
|Pontiac, MI
|HON
|11
|Kenny Kizzar
|Graysville, TN
|SUZ
|12
|Jim Chester
|Lenoir, NC
|SUZ
|13
|Mike Morris
|Gracey, KY
|SUZ
|14
|Rodney Phillips
|Punxsutawney, PA
|YAM
|15
|Mark Pillion
|Randolph, NJ
|HON
|16
|Kurtis Barron
|Walkersville, MD
|YAM
|17
|Steve Childress
|Alum Creek, WV
|SUZ
|18
|Dennis Decker
|Poughkeepsie, NY
|YAM
|19
|Peter Phillips
|Hanover Falls, NY
|HON
|20
|Rick Pinney
|Lansing, NY
|HON
|21
|Ty Wallace
|Boyertown, PA
|SUZ
|22
|Billy Whitley
|Lufkin, TX
|SUZ
Mickey Thompson Off-Road Championship
Round 6
May 6, 1989 - Pasadena, CA
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|1
|Tyson Vohland
|KAW
|2
|Tallon Vohland
|KAW
|3
|Jeremy McGrath
|KAW
|4
|Paul Vlach
|HON
|5
|Jim Holley
|YAM
|6
|Jamie Munson
|YAM
|7
|Chris Young
|SUZ
|8
|Craig Davis
|YAM
|9
|Bubba Erickson
|CAG
|10
|Brian Manley
|KAW
|11
|Terry Fowler
|HON
|12
|Gary Sailors
|YAM
|13
|Tim McClintock
|HON
|14
|Mike Young
|CAG
|15
|Tracy Monterone
|YAM
|16
|Jamie Morobito
|YAM
|17
|Jim Quaschnick
|YAM
|18
|Mark Lange
|YAM
AMA Superbike National Championship Road Racing Series
Round 2
May 7, 1989 - Road Atlanta - Braselton, GA
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|1
|Scott Russell
|SUZ
|2
|David Sadowski
|SUZ
|3
|Jamie James
|SUZ
|4
|Richard Arnaiz
|YAM
|5
|Rueben McMurter
|HON
|6
|Tom Kipp
|YAM
|7
|Mike Harth
|SUZ
|8
|Donald Jacks
|SUZ
|9
|John Eidenberger
|SUZ
|10
|Keith Pinkstaff
|SUZ
|11
|Scott Zampach
|SUZ
|12
|Charles Pittman
|SUZ
|13
|Otis Lance
|SUZ
|14
|Ricky Orlando
|SUZ
|15
|Carry Andrew
|SUZ
AMA National Enduro Series
Round 4
May 7, 1989 - Cherry Pit National - Traverse City, MI
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|1
|Kevin Hines
|KTM
|2
|Kurt Hough
|KAW
|3
|Randy Hawkins
|SUZ
|4
|Rick Scharphorn
|KTM
|5
|Alan Randt
|KTM
|6
|Terry Cunningham
|KAW
|7
|Larry Roeseler
|KAW
|8
|Jeff Russell
|YAM
|9
|Jeff Fredette
|KAW
|10
|Dave Bertram
|SUZ
FIM 500cc World Motocross Championship Series
Round 4
May 7, 1989 - Fermo, Italy
|Position
|Rider
|Country
|Machine
|Moto Finishes
|1
|Eric Geboers
|Belgium
|HON
|1-2
|2
|David Thorpe
|Great Britain
|HON
|5-1
|3
|Kurt Nicoll
|Great Britain
|KAW
|3-3
|4
|Jeff Leisk
|Australia
|HON
|2-4
|5
|Jacky Martens
|Belgium
|KTM
|4-8
FIM World Road Racing Championship
Round 4
April 30, 1989 - Jerez, Spain
|Position
|Rider
|Country
|Machine
|1
|Eddie Lawson
|USA
|HON
|2
|Wayne Rainey
|Australia
|YAM
|3
|Niall Mackenzie
|Scotland
|YAM
|4
|Christian Sarron
|France
|YAM
|5
|Freddie Spencer
|USA
|YAM
|6
|Pier-Franco Chili
|Italy
|HON
|7
|Ron Haslan
|Great Britain
|SUZ
|8
|Tadahiko Taira
|Japan
|YAM
|9
|Dominique Sarron
|France
|HON
|10
|Alessandro Valesi
|Italy
|YAM
AMA Grand National Cross Country Series
Round 4
April 30, 1989 - The Fireball at Tarentum, PA
|Position
|Rider
|State
|Machine
|1
|Ed Lojak
|Pennsylvania
|YAM
|2
|Steve McSwain
|North Carolina
|HON
|3
|Gary Roach
|Ohio
|KAW
|4
|Mark Hyde
|Ohio
|KTM
|5
|Kevin Brown
|Ohio
|HON
Current Day Championship Standings
MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
Through Round 10 (of 17)
Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|226
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|223
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|197
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|195
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|170
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|152
|7
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|141
|8
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland
|129
|9
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|129
|10
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|128
Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|98
|2
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|88
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|80
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|79
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|65
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|Winchester, CA
|60
|7
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|51
|8
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|48
|9
|Josh Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|43
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|42
Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|135
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|128
|3
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|122
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|110
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|98
|6
|Jacob Hayes
|Greensboro, NC
|89
|7
|Luke Clout
|Sydney
|83
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|82
|9
|Derek Drake
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|78
|10
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|72
FIM Motocross World Championship
Through Round 2 (of 20)
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|94
|2
|Tim Gajser
|85
|3
|Antonio Cairoli
|68
|4
|Clement Desalle
|60
|5
|Gautier Paulin
|58
|6
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|56
|7
|Arminas Jasikonis
|53
|8
|Jorge Prado
|47
|9
|Jeremy Seewer
|42
|10
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|39
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|94
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|80
|3
|Jago Geerts
|78
|4
|Jed Beaton
|74
|5
|Ben Watson
|68
|6
|Conrad Mewse
|52
|7
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|50
|8
|Jeremy Sydow
|40
|9
|Rene Hofer
|36
|10
|Simon Laengenfelder
|32
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Bastian Boegh Damm
|50
|2
|Isak Gifting
|34
|3
|Andrea Adamo
|33
|4
|Thibault Benistant
|32
|5
|Lion Florian
|30
|6
|Liam Everts
|29
|7
|Kay De Wolf
|28
|8
|Karel Kutsar
|28
|9
|Mattia Guadagnini
|27
|10
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|23
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Courtney Duncan
|90
|2
|Larissa Papenmeier
|85
|3
|Kiara Fontanesi
|80
|4
|Nancy Van De Ven
|78
|5
|Lynn Valk
|66
|6
|Line Dam
|54
|7
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|50
|8
|Anne Borchers
|39
|9
|Mathilde Martinez
|39
|10
|Tahlia Jade O'Hare
|36
GNCC Racing
Through Round 3 (of 13)
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|90
|2
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|67
|3
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|59
|4
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|45
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|45
|6
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|44
|7
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|43
|8
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|43
|9
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|31
|10
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|30
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|80
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|76
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|72
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|51
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|43
|6
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|39
|7
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|37
|8
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|35
|9
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|32
|10
|Simon J Johnson
|Bennington, VT
|32
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|81
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|69
|3
|Nathan Ferderer
|Columbia Heights, MN
|57
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|56
|5
|Cole Mattison
|Inman, SC
|54
|6
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|41
|7
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|40
|8
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|40
|9
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|34
|10
|Dylan Zimpel
|Iron Station, NC
|31
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|90
|2
|Tayla Jones
|71
|3
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|61
|4
|Rachael Archer
|57
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|49
|6
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|46
|7
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|40
|8
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|31
|9
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|31
|10
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|28
WORCS
Through Round 2
Pro MC Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|50
|2nd
|Austin Walton
|Husqvarna
|37
|3rd
|Dante Oliveira
|Husqvarna
|34
|4th
|Cole Martinez
|Honda
|33
|5th
|Trevor Stewart
|Honda
|31
Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 1
Pro Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|60
|2nd
|Ricky Russell
|Husqvarna
|46
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|Yamaha
|43
|4th
|Josh Strang
|Kawasaki
|39
|5th
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|31
|6th
|Craig Delong
|Husqvarna
|31
|7th
|Jordan Ashburn
|Kawasaki
|28
2020 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|250 Futures
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc/Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|King of Stuttgart
|SX1
|TBD
|Prince of Stuttgart
|SX2
|TBD
|Barcelona Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|TBD
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|Full Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross
|NA
|Full Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Robbie Horton
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|450 Pro
|Robbie Horton
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|250 Pro
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|Tyler Bowers
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|Ryan Breece
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|FIM Oceania Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Tim Gajser
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maxime Renaux
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maximus Purvis
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Ricky Brabec
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Billy Bolt
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TBD
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike
|TBD
|World Enduro Super Series
|Pro MC
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Twins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Singles