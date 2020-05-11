Results Archive
Upcoming
GNCC
Bulldog GNCC
Sun May 17
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

May 11, 2020 6:30am

Welcome to 31 years ago and a round-up of all the racing championships that fit into what would have been our May 11, 1989, Wake-Up Call of results from around the world.

Old-school results from a 1989 issue of Cycle News. 

1989 points standings

1989 AMA Supercross Championship

May 6, 1989 - The Meadowlands in East Rutherford, NJ

250cc

PositionRiderState, CityMachine
1Jeff StantonSherwood, MIHON
2Micky DymondYorba Linda, CAYAM
3Johnny O’MaraVan Nuys, CASUZ
4Guy CooperStillwater, OKHON
5Larry WardSnohomish, WAHON
6George HollandKerman, CAHON
7Doug DubachCosta Mesa, CAYAM
8Mike LaRoccoLaPorte, INYAM
9Erik KehoeGranada Hills, CASUZ
10Todd DeHoopHudsonville, MISUZ
11Keith BowenPontiac, MISUZ
12Ron TichenorPalm Harbor, FLSUZ
13Ron LechienEl Cajon, CAKAW
14Larry BrooksSouth Pasadena, CAHON
15Kurt McMillenWappingers Falls, NYHON
16Fred AndrewsNorth Canton, OHHON
17Mike PascarellaHesperia, CASUZ
18Carlo CoenNewburgh, NYSUZ
19Jeff FriszOrlando, FLKAW
20Shaun KalosLitchfield Park, AZYAM
21Jeff WardMission Viejo, CAKAW

125cc

PositionRiderState, CityMachine
1Damon BradshawCharlotte, NCYAM
2Mike KiedrowskiCanyon Country, CAHON
3Denny StephensonOmaha, NEKAW
4Barry CarstenBayville, NJSUZ
5Dale SpanglerPainesville, OHSUZ
6Jeff GlassDuncansville, PAHON
7Jason LangfordSunnyville, TXYAM
8Chris ColemanSkaneateles, NYKAW
9Brian CarrollVineland, NJSUZ
10Greg BowenPontiac, MIHON
11Kenny KizzarGraysville, TNSUZ
12Jim ChesterLenoir, NCSUZ
13Mike MorrisGracey, KYSUZ
14Rodney PhillipsPunxsutawney, PAYAM
15Mark PillionRandolph, NJHON
16Kurtis BarronWalkersville, MDYAM
17Steve ChildressAlum Creek, WVSUZ
18Dennis DeckerPoughkeepsie, NYYAM
19Peter PhillipsHanover Falls, NYHON
20Rick PinneyLansing, NYHON
21Ty WallaceBoyertown, PASUZ
22Billy WhitleyLufkin, TXSUZ
The Cycle News issue from May 17, 1989.
The Cycle News issue from May 17, 1989.
Bradshaw's win ad in Cycle News from his 125cc win at the Meadowlands Supercross.
Bradshaw's win ad in Cycle News from his 125cc win at the Meadowlands Supercross.

Mickey Thompson Off-Road Championship

Round 6

May 6, 1989 - Pasadena, CA

PositionRiderMachine
1Tyson VohlandKAW
2Tallon VohlandKAW
3Jeremy McGrathKAW
4Paul VlachHON
5Jim HolleyYAM
6Jamie MunsonYAM
7Chris YoungSUZ
8Craig DavisYAM
9Bubba EricksonCAG
10Brian ManleyKAW
11Terry FowlerHON
12Gary SailorsYAM
13Tim McClintockHON
14Mike YoungCAG
15Tracy MonteroneYAM
16Jamie MorobitoYAM
17Jim QuaschnickYAM
18Mark LangeYAM
Tyson Vohland leading his brother Tallon.
Tyson Vohland leading his brother Tallon.

AMA Superbike National Championship Road Racing Series

Round 2

May 7, 1989 - Road Atlanta - Braselton, GA

PositionRiderMachine
1Scott RussellSUZ
2David SadowskiSUZ
3Jamie JamesSUZ
4Richard ArnaizYAM
5Rueben McMurterHON
6Tom KippYAM
7Mike HarthSUZ
8Donald JacksSUZ
9John EidenbergerSUZ
10Keith PinkstaffSUZ
11Scott ZampachSUZ
12Charles PittmanSUZ
13Otis LanceSUZ
14Ricky OrlandoSUZ
15Carry AndrewSUZ

AMA National Enduro Series

Round 4

May 7, 1989 - Cherry Pit National - Traverse City, MI

PositionRiderMachine
1Kevin HinesKTM
2Kurt HoughKAW
3Randy HawkinsSUZ
4Rick ScharphornKTM
5Alan RandtKTM
6Terry CunninghamKAW
7Larry RoeselerKAW
8Jeff RussellYAM
9Jeff FredetteKAW
10Dave BertramSUZ

FIM 500cc World Motocross Championship Series

Round 4

May 7, 1989 - Fermo, Italy

PositionRiderCountryMachineMoto Finishes
1Eric GeboersBelgiumHON1-2
2David ThorpeGreat BritainHON5-1
3Kurt NicollGreat BritainKAW3-3
4Jeff LeiskAustraliaHON2-4
5Jacky MartensBelgiumKTM4-8

FIM World Road Racing Championship

Round 4

April 30, 1989 - Jerez, Spain

PositionRiderCountryMachine
1Eddie LawsonUSAHON
2Wayne RaineyAustraliaYAM
3Niall MackenzieScotlandYAM
4Christian SarronFranceYAM
5Freddie SpencerUSAYAM
6Pier-Franco ChiliItaly HON
7Ron HaslanGreat BritainSUZ
8Tadahiko TairaJapanYAM
9Dominique SarronFranceHON
10Alessandro ValesiItalyYAM

AMA Grand National Cross Country Series

Round 4

April 30, 1989 - The Fireball at Tarentum, PA

PositionRiderStateMachine
1Ed LojakPennsylvaniaYAM
2Steve McSwainNorth CarolinaHON
3Gary RoachOhioKAW
4Mark HydeOhioKTM
5Kevin BrownOhioHON

Current Day Championship Standings

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Through Round 10 (of 17)

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States226
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany223
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States197
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States195
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States170
6Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States152
7Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States141
8Dean Wilson Scotland United Kingdom129
9Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA United States129
10Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States128
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States98
2Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States88
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States80
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States79
5Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States65
6Jo Shimoda Winchester, CA United States60
7Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil51
8Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States48
9Josh Hill Yoncalla, OR United States43
10Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States42
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France135
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States128
3Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States122
4Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ United States110
5Alex Martin Millville, MN United States98
6Jacob Hayes Greensboro, NC United States89
7Luke Clout Sydney Australia83
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States82
9Derek Drake San Luis Obispo, CA United States78
10Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States72
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

Through Round 2 (of 20)

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands94
2Tim Gajser Slovenia85
3Antonio Cairoli Italy68
4Clement Desalle Belgium60
5Gautier Paulin France58
6Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands56
7Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania53
8Jorge Prado Spain47
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland42
10Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium39
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France94
2Maxime Renaux France80
3Jago Geerts Belgium78
4Jed Beaton Australia74
5Ben Watson United Kingdom68
6Conrad Mewse United Kingdom52
7Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark50
8Jeremy Sydow Germany40
9Rene Hofer Austria36
10Simon Laengenfelder Germany32
Full Standings
MXGP

EMX250 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1 Denmark50
2 Sweden34
3 Italy33
4Thibault Benistant France32
5 Germany30
6 Belgium29
7Kay De Wolf Netherlands28
8 Estonia28
9 Italy27
10 Estonia23
Full Standings
MXGP

WMX Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1 New Zealand90
2 Germany85
3 Italy80
4 Netherlands78
5 Netherlands66
6 Denmark54
7 Netherlands50
8 Germany39
9 France39
10 Australia36
Full Standings

GNCC Racing

Through Round 3 (of 13)

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States90
2Josh Strang Inverell Australia67
3Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States59
4Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States45
5Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States45
6Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States44
7Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States43
8Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States43
9Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States31
10Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States30
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States80
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States76
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States72
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States51
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand43
6 Jefferson, GA United States39
7Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States37
8 Tamaqua, PA United States35
9 Australia32
10 Bennington, VT United States32
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States81
2 Travelers Rest, SC United States69
3 Columbia Heights, MN United States57
4 Lynnville, IN United States56
5 Inman, SC United States54
6 Gillett, PA United States41
7 West Sunbury, PA United States40
8 Parkersburg, WV United States40
9 Newark Valley, NY United States34
10 Iron Station, NC United States31
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States90
2Tayla Jones Australia71
3Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC United States61
4Rachael Archer New Zealand57
5 Barons, AB Canada49
6Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States46
7 Mchenry, MD United States40
8 Buskirk, NY United States31
9 Equinunk, PA United States31
10Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States28
Full Standings

WORCS

Through Round 2 

Pro MC Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM50
2ndAustin Walton Husqvarna37
3rdDante OliveiraHusqvarna34
4thCole MartinezHonda33
5thTrevor StewartHonda31

Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 1

Pro Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stKailub RussellKTM60
2ndRicky RussellHusqvarna46
3rdLayne MichaelYamaha43
4thJosh StrangKawasaki39
5thLiam DraperKTM31
6thCraig DelongHusqvarna31
7thJordan AshburnKawasaki28

2020 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy Cup250 Futures
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc/Open Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDKing of StuttgartSX1
TBDPrince of StuttgartSX2
TBDBarcelona SupercrossSX1
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
TBDHawaiian SupercrossPro
Full ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona SupercrossNA
Full ResultsDaytona Vintage SupercrossNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)250
Tyler BowersKing of DortmundSX1
Ryan BreeceADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDFIM Oceania Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Tim GajserItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maxime RenauxItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Kirk GibbsNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maximus PurvisNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Ricky BrabecDakar RallyBike
Billy BoltSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro
TBDWORCSPro MC
TBDErzberg RodeoBike
TBDWorld Enduro Super SeriesPro MC
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
TBDX Games NorwayBest Whip
TBDX Games NorwayBest Trick
TBDX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
TBDAmerican Flat TrackTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackSingles

Read Now
July 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now