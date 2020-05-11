Welcome to 31 years ago and a round-up of all the racing championships that fit into what would have been our May 11, 1989, Wake-Up Call of results from around the world.

Old-school results from a 1989 issue of Cycle News.

1989 points standings

1989 AMA Supercross Championship

May 6, 1989 - The Meadowlands in East Rutherford, NJ

250cc