Steward Baylor To Join Us On Racer X Instagram Live Video May 13  at 1 p.m. EST

Steward Baylor will join Jason Weigandt on the Racer X Instagram for an Instagram Live video on Wednesday, May 13, at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST. Baylor will be taking over the @gncc_racing Instagram account and will join Weigandt to answer questions posed from Weigandt and interact with fans watching for about 30 minutes.

You can watch the interview on the Racer X Instagram or the @gncc_racing Instagram account live as it happens, or you can watch the archive on Instagram, which will remain in place for 24 hours.

If you have questions for Baylor, submit them to the Racer X Instagram story.