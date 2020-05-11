Everybody else is practicing, training, getting better for two whole years and you’re not. It’s going to be hard to potentially catch right back up.

No, It’s not that. Physically, you can still do that. It’s your mental capacity, your mental state has changed. A few years ago I was riding, getting ready for Australia [Aus-X Supercross]. Me and my dad were out at Milestone and Tony Alessi was out there with Mookie [Malcolm Stewart] and Vince [Friese]. He comes up to me and he goes, “What are you doing? You’ve got something up your sleeve.” I was fast still. But that’s fast in practice. So he can go out there, watch it and automatically see, this guy’s on it. So we’ve still got it, but to go and get into that race mentality, get your brain back to that killing state, I don’t know if that ever comes back. I can sit here and tell you I’d want to go out there and win, but actually the mental side of it is I think what changes, your head changes, your head space changes. The speed or the talent that you had doesn’t necessarily change.

So you can be burned out. You can eventually get that out of your system. You can get hungry again, you can get into it again, but you never quite get all the way a hundred percent.

I don’t think you can come back, no. Kevin [Windham] took a hiatus. Not to take anything away from Kevin, but Kevin didn’t do seasons and seasons and seasons of racing for a championship with close, close, close points and every weekend comes down to where Dunge finished, where James finished, every single weekend. Your whole deal is “What are the points now? We have to win, we have to win, we have to win.” No disrespect. I’m buddies with Kevin and he’s involved, he’s racing on Tuesday with us. But I think that’s different, too. Kevin did race for a championship but not say, as much as me, Dunge, Ricky. Guys that are in that position I think it’s different. It’s a different thing. I can’t tell you what that thing is. I just know it’s different.

I totally believe it. I heard this all the time: Everybody retires early. I’m like, the guys that retired early were the guys that had supercross championship streaks, and everyone else who didn’t win three or four supercross titles in a row are still racing. That’s the line in the sand. That pressure. As long as you don’t get super beat up with injuries, it’s the pressure that drives you guys out.

It’s just different. It’s just a different thing.

That’s why Justin Brayton is 35 and still going, because he hasn’t had to live with that. His world doesn’t collapse if he’s not the best guy every weekend. If he gets an eighth, his world doesn’t collapse, but yours would have.

Yeah, exactly. Two eighths back-to-back weekends that you shit the bed on, that is bad. It’s a bad, bad, bad situation.

Three quick questions from fans. I don’t know if you got answers to these but we’ll try. If you go back in time, is there anything you would change in your racing career?

I think there would be things that I would change, for sure. Can I answer what those things are? No. But the only thing that I can say is that things happened the way they happened. Maybei would change a few things with my dad and things like that. Ultimately things happened for a reason and it all panned out and worked out. I won the races that I won and I won the championships that I won. So if you go back and start messing with, “What if you would have done this different?” Well, maybe I wouldn’t have won then, or maybe things wouldn’t change. So that’s just the way life is.

Any championships stick out as the most memorable out of all the ones you have?

I think it’s like you mentioned in the Michael Jordan documentary. I can remember my first championship, my first 450 championship. Crossing the line in Vegas. It was still close in points. It wasn’t locked up. I can remember Chad [Reed] stopping next to me on the triple after the finish, I think it was. I actually think I have a photo of that, me and him next to each other. I remember that so well. Second, third and fourth titles? I can’t remember a lot of those ones. So the first one, I guess.