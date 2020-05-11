Watch: Moto Fite Klub Rider Rountable Hangout Free Tonight

Tonight at 7 p.m. Eastern! The live Moto Fite Klub rider roundtable, a fireside chat starring the ten riders competing in tomorrow's race. That's Ryan Villopoto, Travis Pastrana, Kevin Windham, Jeff Stanton, Damon Bradshaw, Broc Glover, Ryan Sipes, Jake Weimer, Mike Alessi and Ivan Tedesco. These boys have promised us that this hangout will be unfiltered, no-holds-barred behind the scenes smack talking session, with plenty of old stories.

And you can watch for free.

"So we came up with the idea of doing a fireside chat," said Ryan Villopoto to us. "Probably a lot of the fans haven’t heard a lot of the inside stories, or the really funny shit that happens inside of our industry or the crazy stuff that happens. I think we’ll see some of that coming out, which will be pretty cool. It’s a free thing to just tune into and get people amped up on coming back for Tuesday."

As for Monday Night's race, you can purchase that on Pay Per View.