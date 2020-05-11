Justin Starling To Return to Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports Team
Justin Starling announced on Instagram he has parted ways with the FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing team. Starling took to Twitter on Thursday evening, tweeting out the following:
I owe this to nobody.. but since others want to talk about it, I have been given an offer with another Team that I would be an idiot to turn down, so I took the offer as ML stated before season to take something if it comes. So I did.— Justin Starling (@JustinStarling_) May 8, 2020
He then responded to a comment on his original tweet on the situation:
It was a very very emotional phone call to make.. but ML was amazing about it and understanding and very respectful. He only wants the best for us and won’t stop us and I can only thank him above and beyond for that.— Justin Starling (@JustinStarling_) May 8, 2020
On Friday, Starling posted to Instagram that he and the FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing team had parted ways.
This was a really hard decision to make.. However, I have decided to part ways with @fxr_chaparral_honda Team. This has nothing to do with ML512, or anybody involved with the team whatsoever and I want to make that known. I am truly thankful for everything Michael has done for me this year and I wish him and his team success in the future! - I absolutely love the Honda CRF250 and what @racetechinc did to make the motorcycle as good as it could be, as well as each and every sponsor that contributes to the team! ⚪️More info on my future soon⚪️ #Team56
Only a few days later, the Florida native announced he would be rejoining the Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports team, which he raced for in 2018 and 2019. The team also posted the news that Starling would be competing “for the remainder of the 2020 250 East Coast series.”
Through the first four rounds of the 2020 250SX East Region, Starling sits 21st in points and recorded a season-best finish of 15th at the Daytona Supercross.
This announcements comes after the news in early April that Jerry Robin had split ways with the team. Veteran Chris Blose, who just returned to riding after a big crash suffered at the Glendale Supercross in January, and Coty Schock remain on the team.