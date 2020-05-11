Results Archive
Justin Starling To Return to Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports Team

Justin Starling announced on Instagram he has parted ways with the FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing team. Starling took to Twitter on Thursday evening, tweeting out the following:

He then responded to a comment on his original tweet on the situation:

On Friday, Starling posted to Instagram that he and the FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing team had parted ways.

Only a few days later, the Florida native announced he would be rejoining the Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports team, which he raced for in 2018 and 2019. The team also posted the news that Starling would be competing “for the remainder of the 2020 250 East Coast series.”

Through the first four rounds of the 2020 250SX East Region, Starling sits 21st in points and recorded a season-best finish of 15th at the Daytona Supercross.

This announcements comes after the news in early April that Jerry Robin had split ways with the team. Veteran Chris Blose, who just returned to riding after a big crash suffered at the Glendale Supercross in January, and Coty Schock remain on the team.

