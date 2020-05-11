Justin Starling To Return to Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports Team

View this post on Instagram

This was a really hard decision to make.. However, I have decided to part ways with @fxr_chaparral_honda Team. This has nothing to do with ML512, or anybody involved with the team whatsoever and I want to make that known. I am truly thankful for everything Michael has done for me this year and I wish him and his team success in the future! - I absolutely love the Honda CRF250 and what @racetechinc did to make the motorcycle as good as it could be, as well as each and every sponsor that contributes to the team! ⚪️More info on my future soon⚪️ #Team56