GENERATION GAP

One of the more notable prospects of this race is the difference in age, and in turn potential speed, of the competitors. Broc Glover will be the oldest competitor at age 59 while Ryan Villopoto comes in nearly half his age at 31 years old. Maybe the wilder stat is that fellow 31-year-old Mike Alessi still races professionally, albeit at more sparse events rather than full-time. Glover hasn't raced professionally since 1988, the year Alessi and Villopoto were born! It's not a guarantee that Glover will match up with either of them but it will be unique to watch if it happens. And don't discount the Golden Boy as those of you who have seen him around the paddock recently know he's still in terrific shape. -Kellen Brauer

Alessi Versus Villopoto

It’s a racing rivalry so storied it now gets used as the yardstick for any rivalries since. You know how Adam Cianciarulo won piles of amateur titles but Cooper Webb ended up going next level as a pro? Yup, that’s continually referenced as a Villopoto/Alessi situation, as in Mike Alessi beating Ryan Villopoto consistently as an amateur but Villopoto turning the tables in the pro ranks. That’s not really accurate though, because Alessi/Villopoto was about much more than results. There was truly no love lost between these two in their early days, so that’s why Villopoto put some mustard on his torch-grabbing pass at Budds Creek back in 2006. Now Mike and Ryan and are willing to rekindle the old flame just for the fun of it. At least, we think it’s for fun. -Jason Weigandt

Alessi Versus Tedesco

Okay, controversy and drama with the Alessi clan was not only reserved for the Villopotos. In 2005, Mike was second in 250MX points behind Ivan Tedesco going into the last round of the season, so he took Ivan out and tried to stand on his bike to prevent Ivan from getting back into the race. Yeah, it didn’t really work out for Mike, and his reputation never fully recovered. Now Mike and Ivan are willing to rekindle the old flame just for the fun of it. At least, we think it’s for fun. -Jason Weigandt

Watch below, at around the 3:30 mark in case you don't remember: