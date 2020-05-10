And you guys have figured out the social media trash talk game. You’ve got some practice now, because Straight Rhythm has been pretty gnarly the last few years.

I think it’s going well. We didn’t have time. We knew we were backed into a corner with supercross potentially coming on on the 15th or something, a couple days after us, but then it got pushed back. So we’re trying to spread the word as fast as possible. I think we’re achieving what we need to achieve. We hope the numbers for the pay-per-view are good, but the people at Fite have told us no one signs up until right before the event. That’s what I do. Crack a beer, buy the fight, start watching.

Speaking of that, there will be a beer cracking, bench racing season, and that’s actually for free, just to get everybody warmed up on Monday, right?

Yeah, get everybody warmed up. It’s like a two-stroke, you just can’t fire these two-strokes up and hold them wide open right away. So we came up with the idea of doing a fireside chat. Obviously you’ve been around racing a long time, but probably a lot of the fans haven’t heard a lot of the inside stories, or the really funny shit that happens inside of our industry or the crazy stuff that happens. I think we’ll see some of that coming out, which will be pretty cool. It’s a free thing to just tune into and get people amped up on coming back for Tuesday.

You’re the perfect guy for that because now that you’re retired, we see you taking Coors Lights at the races, hanging out with fans, bench racing with whoever, not holding any grudges. I always told people, even in your racing days when you were winning all the time, if people could see what you were like at 3:00 in the afternoon in the team truck, it was so different than what they saw on the podium. You had fun. You talked trash. Everybody told stories. Now everybody’s getting to see that. I think you’ve shown people the other side over the last few years.

Yeah. I’ve had a few people tell me that. I think I’m as valuable now than I was when I was racing. It is what it is. I get the Cooper Webbs and the Eli Tomacs and the Ryan Dungeys of the world, just like the Ryan Villopotos of the world back then. When you’re in that position, there’s just one goal and that one goal is to win. I’ll be honest, when you’re that focused on winning, it’s going to make it pretty cut and dry and boring. I guess I tried to do my best at not being like that, and I think I did better than a few other guys but still, [I was] pretty cut and dry and boring. But now my position is there’s nothing on the line. I do the 125 races, I do Straight Rhythm. I don’t have to go out there and win. I’d love to go out there and win, but it’s really hard. The beauty of this right now, of MFK, is Kevin [Windham] hasn’t ridden in a while. We know Kevin’s talent is unbelievable. Mike rides quite a bit. Ivan’s probably the one that rides the most out of everybody. So, we’re kind of all on very even playing fields, which is nice. When you show up at Straight Rhythm and you get Kenny and you get Cooper and you get these guys that ride all the time, it’s like, “Okay, I rode for three days. Let’s see how this goes.” We’re all on this even playing field when it comes into this Tuesday. Don’t get me wrong. I could probably still go out there and put a top twelve lap time on the board in an outdoor, but for one lap, not for 30 minutes. So our speed is still there, and we only have to do it on a minute and thirty lap time track, two laps at a time. So I think you guys are going to be surprised on the racing and the speed.