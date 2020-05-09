Since he was young, Kordel Caro remembers hanging out at the shop while watching his dad paint old Volkswagens, motorcycles, and boats. Caro himself caught the artistic gene and always had a knack for Graffiti as he continued to express himself throughout school.

After earning his pro supercross license, Caro first entered Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship events in 2016 and has been competing in the 250SX West Region ever since. Caro is still continuing to craft his skills on the racetrack, but chances are you’ve probably heard his name before—or at least seen his art without knowing it. Remember the sweet Oakland Raiders-themed Shoei that Malcolm Stewart wore at the Oakland Supercross in February? That was done by Korsace, as he goes by on Instagram.

I met Kordel at the 2019 Monster Energy Cup and have seen his artwork here and there throughout social media. With a pause in racing, we wondered what the artistic privateer was doing during this time of self-quarantine, so I rang him up the other day to see how he’s managing his time and to learn more about his hobbies.

Racer X: You mentioned racing pro in 2016, your first time racing supercross. What has it been like for you so far, your pro racing career up to now?

Kordel Caro: I went to go watch Monster Cup in 2015 and then I was getting ready for A1 for 2016 and I fell in the whoops and broke a bone in my hand and just like a typical rookie decided to go racing. So my first West Coast season was a couple rounds here and there. Just got the cast off and had a screw in my hand, so that was kind of a wash. Then all the years after that, I don’t usually crash a lot but I had one shoulder injury that separated my shoulder. It was kind of weird. I was pretty weak for a whole year. Up and down. Just learning. I wish I could have done better. Learning sponsors and learning how to be a privateer and do stuff on your own and make money. Basically all of them were kind of a wash until this last year. I basically just did it on my own, but had the help with RJC Racing, and Seven[MX] helps me out a lot, and AHM. Did the best I’ve ever done. I just went all in. I didn’t make any mains, but I was the most consistent I had ever been. People don’t understand how hard it is, even on the top dudes, just to stay healthy. You don’t want to get sick or get a flu or something silly. It’s been basically just a lot of learning. Been really fun too traveling around all over. I’d do it again.

We saw that picture of you in Glendale in your Ford Ranger pickup truck. When you go to the races every weekend, is that what it’s like—just you and a pickup truck maybe with an E-Z Up?

Usually one of my best friends, me, my girlfriend, select rounds my dad, and Dale [Evans] who is with RJC. He’ll usually fly out to be with me and another rider he supports. It’s kind of different every time. I just bought that Ranger. I was excited. I didn’t think Arizona was too, too far of a trip for a mini-truck. It’s usually a van. I’ll borrow my dad’s van, or just a pickup truck. At A2 I got lucky and a friend of a friend with a nice, successful cabinet business he brought a big, toy hauler, motorhome sort of thing. It’s just always different. People like hearing local stories and they want to help. Sometimes people are a little better off than others and they’ll bring their trailer or this or that. It’s always different but it’s pretty cool to see people that are willing to step up just for the weekend.