WORCS Racing Announces Racing will Resume May 22 and 23, New Schedule

WORCS has released the following press release on the 2020 championship:

We are so excited to see all of you very soon! Please read this email in its entirety as it will contain a lot of information of some temporary WORCS race operating procedures. WORCS is excited to get you all back to doing what you love the most in our upcoming events and want to make sure the safety and health of everyone is at the top of our list. With that being said, please read on for some new guidelines WORCS will be putting into place at our next events. We hope these will only be temporary and that we can get back to to our standard operations soon, but for now we ask that you please consider the following:

WE HIGHLY ENCOURAGE ONLINE PRE-ENTRY: online pre-registration will save you $5 per race entry, help lines at registration go quicker and get you in and out faster; as well as help us follow county guidelines. This will help us greatly. Click here to get pre-registered tomorrow!

online pre-registration will save you $5 per race entry, help lines at registration go quicker and get you in and out faster; as well as help us follow county guidelines. This will help us greatly. Click here to get pre-registered **Note Online registration will open May 8th and will close May 19th at 12:00 PM CST for ATV and SXS and will close May 26th at 12:00pm CST for MC.**

Please Read Next Bullet Point COMPLETELY

If you are using a race transfer from the postponed MC Havasu round, please email katie@podiumpromotionsllc.com and she will pull your transfer and give you a discount code to use for online registration. This code will allow you to online pre enter for Mesquite but waive the fees.It is the sole responsibility of the racer to request to use their transfer and pre enter themselves using the code. You can only use a transfer from the MC Havasu postponed round for online pre entry. All other race transfers from previous rounds will need to be requested at the track. In your email please include the racers name and race number. If you have not requested a refund from MC Havasu and you would like one the deadline for a refund will be May 26th. Any entries from that round that have not been requested to use at Mesquite or refunded will be put on transfer for the racer to use at another 2020 round.

Please adhere to standard social distancing guidelines while congregating at busier areas of the track. (start line, amateur pits, registration etc.)

Please park at least 10 feet apart from all trucks, trailers, RV's etc.

We will limit the amount of racers at registration to 15 at a time. While in line please keep social distancing in mind.

Parents of minors please come to registration alone if possible to handle all of your racers needs as to help us limit the number of people at one given time at registration.

There will be no congregating at the finish line. All racers please report back to your personal pit area upon finishing your race.

If you are 18 years or older we ask that you be on the start line by yourself or if you must have someone with you please limit it to one and only one additional person with you.

All minors under the age of 18 will only be permitted one adult with them at the start line.

When waiting to be staged please keep your helmet and safety gear on, stay in your vehicle or on your bike. Keep physical distancing in mind and again if you can wait at staging solo please do so if you need someone with you then please limit it to one other individual.

Wash your hands often. Sneeze or cough into you elbow. We will have hand sanitizer at registration for use.

If you are 65 and older or have a compromised immune system, we encourage you to stay home. If you do plan to attend please take the personal measures to keep yourself healthy.

If you are showing signs of being sick or have a fever, please stay home.

All Pro riders and drivers meetings will be prerecorded and posted online, It is the SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE RACER to watch the video and know what is expected of them. Failure to watch the video will be subject to penalty. After watching the video please submit all questions to Randy@podiumpromotionsllc.com. There will also be a short riders meeting on the line to review any last minutes changes (this does not mean you do not get to watch the video!)

Our on site medical crew will also be available for you if you feel unwell or require any additional medical assistance while at the event.

We can't wait to see you, and we thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this time.

Below is the Updated WORCS 2020 Race Schedule

*** Our Las Vegas round has been cancelled for 2020. With no guarantee the arena will be open in June and the restrictions that would have to be set in place if it does open would make it difficult for us to hold the event. WORCS feels that relocating this round to Lake Havasu will be the best for racers to get back to racing and for WORCS to still be able to have a Championship Series with enough rounds.We look forward to heading back to The Orleans in 2021!

** In regards to Lake Havasu in June, we know this round will be very HOT! However WORCS has raced in Havasu in years past when it was 110 plus degrees. For our MC ATV/ SXS rounds, we will be adjusting race times for the heat, this will be done for the safety of racers and the WORCS track staff. For the MC and ATV's, please note that we will bring the race entry fees down to last year's entry fees for this round only.

** Glen Helen MC is tentatively scheduled as a double round. Please know that this may or may not happen. We want to prepare racers to all situations and it will all depend on if further rounds get cancelled or not. We may also have to make another end of the season round a double round as well. Again, all depends upon how the next few months roll out. **