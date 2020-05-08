As we continue our deep dive through old races and results while we wait for current-day racing to return, we find another rider who could, at times, run with and beat the best, but probably doesn’t get the credit he deserves. Steve Matthes, take it away!

Hey people, I know that not all of you out there old enough to realize that former factory Suzuki, Yamaha, Honda, and Kawasaki factory rider Ezra Lusk was fast but we need to let you all know that he very much was. I mean, just the fact that every factory team from back then hired him at one point should give you an indication of just how good “Yogi” was. I recently did a second podcast with Ezra and we talk about some of the things he endured in his career.

Lusk was an early star. As an amateur he won at pretty much every level he was at and his name is all over the old CycleNews results. It seemed that he was a naturally talented rider but as he explains in the podcast, his dad was also very hard on him so when it came to training, Ezra was always putting in the work off the bike.

As a pro, Yogi was super fast, but he was one of those guys who got “McGrath’ed” and only walked away with one title to his name, a regional 125SX one in 1994. He finished second to Jeremy in 250SX twice and third in the series another couple of times. On his days, he was very special rider. Ezra might not have been consistent enough to beat McGrath for the championship, but there were certain nights when he was as fast—if not faster. Ezra shocked everyone when he caught and passed McGrath with a late-race attack at round three of the 1998 season in Tempe, Arizona. Later in the season, he put another attack on McGrath in St. Louis and made the pass….with serious contact that left MC on the ground.