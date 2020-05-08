Racerhead #19

Today, I talked to Kailub Russell in one of our Instagram Live interviews about all this. Although Kailub is the son of GNCC Trail Boss Jeff Russell, he says he’s not really inside the GNCC gossip circles and focuses only on himself and his training. This morning, Kailub rode his darned stationary bike indoors for 5 hours and 23 minutes! He’s also been building a new motocross track here in North Carolina. That’s filled his time for the last eight weeks. He also said he will really, truly believe racing is back when he gets down to Georgia and the green flag waves. Otherwise, he just worries about his own program.

It’s worth worrying about. Russell has spoken several times about what it takes to succeed in three-hour races, and he often refers to the final lap of the race as his black-out zone.

“You’re so depleted, you’re so tired, but you still have to go fast,” he says. “That black-out zone, you don’t even see anyone off the side of the track, you’re just on instinct, going off of muscle memory and reacting. I won’t even remember a lot of the last lap. It’s only a few races a year where you have to do that, when you’re in a battle.”

Kailub has also said the 2020 season will be his final year racing GNCCs full-time. Has the jacked-up racing schedule changed his mind? He says it actually could. If GNCC gets most of the races in, he will stick to his retirement plan. If the worst case scenario comes true, and in the end the series gets in so few races where perhaps it doesn’t appear to be a real championship season, he would consider coming back to try to win another title in 2021.

“Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that,” he adds.

With the series set to resume next weekend, it looks like it might not come to that. Should be an important test run.