Racer X Films: 2020 Sherco 450 SEF-R Intro
The 2020 Sherco 450 SEF-R is another option on the market for anyone looking to purchase in the adventure and enduro genre. Kris Keefer takes you through how this bike feels as a standalone model and in comparison to other brands on offer.
Jamie Ellis from Twisted Development has a very close connection with these bikes as he works with Sherco's GNCC program and he also offers insights into the components on the machine. Michael Allen from Keefer Inc. Testing puts the bike through it's paces before detailing the ergonomics of the bike and what positives or negatives he felt.
2020 SHERCO 450 SEF-R
Michael Allen in Action
Stay tuned to RacerXOnline.com for more information on the 2020 Sherco 450 SEF-R in the near future.
