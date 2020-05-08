Moto Fite Klub Auctions Sunday Motors Flat Track Pit Bike to Benefit Medic Rig

Moto Fite Klub to Support Sunday Motors and the Medic Rig

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, USA – Moto Fite Klub announced today that a Sunday Motors S147 Flat Track pit bike will be auctioned to support The Medic Rig.

The bike is smooth easy to ride, and will let you have fun with your friends and allow you to get as nasty as you can for the victory.

“During these unprecedented times, this donation is appreciated and we at The Medic Rig hope to get back to racing as soon as possible,” said Doctor John Bodnar, Medical Director of The Medic Rig.

“This donation goes a long way in lifting our spirits, and the team cannot wait to get to get back into action,” said Tom Carson, the Point Man of The Medic Rig.

For more information about Sunday Motors, click here sunday-motors.com.

For more information about The Medic Rig, click here: TheMedicRig.com.