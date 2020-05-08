While many riders are sweating the uncertainty of the locked-down racing calendar, Cooper Webb isn't worried all that much. He's ready to race whenever, wherever, and he's made it clear he wants to get back on the track as soon as possible. In this podcast with Jason Weigandt, the Red Bull KTM rider talks about his mentality during the week (much more relaxed than most riders, and totally different than what you see on race day) and the reasons he thinks supercross should return as quickly as possible. He also takes some bizarre questions from fans!

