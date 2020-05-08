Results Archive
Upcoming
GNCC
Bulldog GNCC
Sun May 17
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Cooper Webb Wants to Race

Exhaust Podcast Cooper Webb Wants to Race

May 8, 2020 2:35pm
by:

While many riders are sweating the uncertainty of the locked-down racing calendar, Cooper Webb isn't worried all that much. He's ready to race whenever, wherever, and he's made it clear he wants to get back on the track as soon as possible. In this podcast with Jason Weigandt, the Red Bull KTM rider talks about his mentality during the week (much more relaxed than most riders, and totally different than what you see on race day) and the reasons he thinks supercross should return as quickly as possible. He also takes some bizarre questions from fans!

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

Recommended Reading

Read Now
July 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now