Main Image: (From left) Troy Bradshaw (10), Vincent D'Ercole, Mark Barnett (5), and Ken Adams (10) are introduced at opening ceremonies. Photo courtesy of Troy Bradshaw.

Since 1982, the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships have taken placed at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. For nearly four decades, the best amateur riders in the country have been crowned there at what’s become the biggest amateur motocross race in the world. But what about the amateur nationals that took place before Loretta Lynn’s became a motocross thing? Where were those races run? How did they work? Who were the winners?

From 1975 to 1981, the AMA had two different non-pro motocross championships. One was for amateur racers on 125cc, 250cc, and Open class machines. (A 100cc class would be added in ‘79.) The other was for a wide array of youth classes that ranged from 51cc Pee-Wees to 125cc Schoolboys. After a series of AMA District and Regional qualifying races, the finals were held at various tracks around the country, including the old Plymouth, California, track that hosted Hangtown, Carlsbad, RedBud, Spring Creek, and more.

In this first installment of a two-part Racer X magazine series (July 2020), we dug into the history of the old AMA Amateur Nationals. Next month we will be looking at the old AMA/Youth & Minicycle Nationals.

Here at Racer X Online, we’ll be going through those first seven years of AMA Amateur Nationals, beginning with the first one, held on October 12, 1975, at Baldwin Motocross Park in Kansas. And if you have any information, memories, or photos to add, please send them directly to me at dc@racerxonline.com.

1975

In the early seventies, as motocross racing was growing in popularity here in America, the AMA decided to reward “national titles” based on the total points earned at AMA-sanctioned District races. As a result, the more a rider raced, the more points he would score—but the best amateur riders from around the country hardly ever raced head-to-head. Furthermore, in the motocross hotspot of Southern California, there were hardly any AMA races to speak of. An AMA officer named Jim Nidiffer came up with an ambitious idea to hold a series of qualifying races at the AMA District level around the country, then take the finishers to three regionals: Atlantic, Midwest, and Pacific. Each regional would run three events and then take the top 15 overall finishers to one big year-end race to decide the 1975 AMA Amateur National Champions. Nidiffer’s idea got a big boost when Can-Am, a motorcycle brand made by Quebec-based Bombardier, Ltd., stepped up to be the title sponsor of the whole program.