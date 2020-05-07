Results Archive
May 7, 2020 2:00pm

The July issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon. Subscribe to the print and/or award-winning digital edition today. And if you're already a digital subscriber head to digital.racerxonline.com to login and read the issue in full right now.

Inside the JUly issue of Racer X magazine

  • What happens to the business of racing when racing itself stops without warning?
  • When he was diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus, Rick Johnson fought back—just like always.
  • Simon Cudby’s photos remind us that better days are ahead.
  • The history of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships before Loretta Lynn’s.
When will things return to some semblance of normal? The answer is complex and changing daily.
This issue focuses on the business of racing when the racing stops, how teams are dealing with the shutdown, Rick Johnson's COVID-19 coronavirus recovery, the history of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships before Loretta Lynn’s, and much more.

Race Team Interrupted

What happens to the business of racing when the racing is put on hold? We check in with the factory teams and riders to see how they’re keeping busy—and staying ready to return.

RJ Versus Everything

After contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus, Rick Johnson did what he always does: put his head down and fought as hard as he could. He tells us all about it.

Keep On Dreaming On...

Friendly reminders from Simon Cudby’s camera of what awaits when everyone gets to go ride their dirt bikes again.

Before Loretta's

From 1975 to 1981, the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships were scattered across the country in an effort to find the right way to determine the nation’s best amateur riders. Read (or listen) how it all happened.

