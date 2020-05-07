Read Now: Before Loretta's, Rick Johnson, Ken Roczen & More!
- What happens to the business of racing when racing itself stops without warning?
- When he was diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus, Rick Johnson fought back—just like always.
- Simon Cudby’s photos remind us that better days are ahead.
- The history of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships before Loretta Lynn’s.
This issue focuses on the business of racing when the racing stops, how teams are dealing with the shutdown, Rick Johnson's COVID-19 coronavirus recovery, the history of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships before Loretta Lynn’s, and much more.
What happens to the business of racing when the racing is put on hold? We check in with the factory teams and riders to see how they're keeping busy—and staying ready to return.
After contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus, Rick Johnson did what he always does: put his head down and fought as hard as he could. He tells us all about it.
Friendly reminders from Simon Cudby's camera of what awaits when everyone gets to go ride their dirt bikes again.
From 1975 to 1981, the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships were scattered across the country in an effort to find the right way to determine the nation's best amateur riders. Read (or listen) how it all happened.