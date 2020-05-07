Our Steve Matthes headed out to Pro Circuit again last week to catch up with Mitch Payton and dig deeper into the gold mine that is Mitch Payton's room of memorabilia at the Pro Circuit headquarters in Corona, CA. From old engine components to historic trophies, Mitch has quite the collection of motocross history in his shop.

Today, Matthes tries to ring up some legendary motocross figures using old business cards. Then he and Mitch look at an old Honda 125 cylinder head, Jeff Stanton's number one plates, design concepts drawn up by Mitch in the 1990s, old plaques given to Mitch over the years, a Pro Circuit themed poker set, Jean Michel Bayle's 1989 Honda, and the pants worn by Team USA at the 1987 Motocross des Nations.

You can also check out our first tour from December of 2019 below. There was so much good stuff on our first visit, Mitch invited us back to see more!