Build by Kris Keefer

Words by Kris Keefer

Photos/Video by Simon Cudby

The 2020 Honda CRF450R is a popular machine, and after all my years of test riding, it’s still the bike people have the most questions about. I wanted to build a CRF450R that was capable of going to several different types of tracks, which means less work and more fun for the consumer once they pay their gate fee.

Parts List:

XPR Motorsports

Ported Head, XPR-7.2 Custom Camshaft, Intake Valve Spring (Pair), XPR Custom X5 Piston Race, Vortex X10 Engine Control Unit (ECU), XPR Custom Clutch Arm, Custom Map, Coated Engine Covers, XPR/Racer X/Keefer Inc. Graphics

www.xprmotorsports.com

Race Tech

Re-Valved Fork with Gold Valve System, Re-Valved Shock with Gold Valve System

www.racetech.com

Rekluse

Core Manual TorqDrive Clutch Kit, Clutch Cover

www.rekluse.com

Akrapovic

Evolution Muffler System

www.akrapovic.com

Arc Levers

Perch/Levers

www.arclevers.com

Renthal

Sprockets (13/49), Handlebars, Grips

www.renthal.com

Dunlop

MX53 Front (80/100-21) MX33 Rear (120/80-19)

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

FirePower

HD O-Ring Chain

www.firepowerparts.com

VP Racing Fuels

T4 Racing Fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com

Ride Engineering

Hour Meter, Clutch Cable Bracket

www.ride-engineering.com

GUTS Racing

Custom Ribbed Seat Cover

www.gutsracing.com