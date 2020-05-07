What’s your plan after Loretta’s?

I recently just got a 125. I’ve been riding that for a week and a half now. I know the team wants me to qualify in both classes, in the 125 and Supermini. So if it gets close to Loretta’s and I hit a growth spurt or I gain a lot of weight and just can’t really ride the Supermini anymore, then I’ll just race the 125. But the plan is to race the Supermini at Loretta’s, but then after that I’m done with it.

When will you ride a 250? Maybe the following year?

I’m thinking maybe after Mini Os. Kind of judging off of the way I’m riding the 125 now, I don’t think it’ll be long until I do start riding a 250. Probably won’t be that long.

Talk about what you had done so far in 2020, what races you did. I know you did some Supercross Futures in St. Louis and Tampa, and you guys went to Texas for Spring Nationals as well. How did it go?

We went to the Supercross Futures. I think the first race this year was Supercross Futures in St. Louis. I won both classes there and then went to Tampa. First main event at Tampa, I ended up falling in the second corner. I think I came all the way back up to third from dead, dead last. The next moto I went out and won the second moto. Then went to Spring a Ding Ding in Texas and won my first moto. Then honestly just couldn't get off the ground the next three. So I definitely was looking forward to maybe bouncing back and getting some titles at Freestone. Felt really good in practice. I actually got one practice in and felt good. Then like five minutes after I got off the track they were like, we’re canceling it, sorry. We need to get out of here as soon as possible. It sucked, but we understand. There’s legal issues and you didn’t want people going to the hospital. That’s it, actually. That was the last race. Kind of depends on where the super regionals are going to be for Loretta’s. That will probably be my next race is regionals.