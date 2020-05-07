Kailub Russell To Join Us On Racer X Instagram Live Video May 8 at 2 p.m. EST

Seven-time GNCC National Champion Kailub Russell will join Jason Weigandt on the Racer X Instagram for an Instagram Live video on Friday, May 8, at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST. Russell will answer questions posed from Weigandt and interact with fans watching for about 30 minutes. Russell will resume racing as the GNCC Series returns next weekend in Georgia.

You can watch the interview on the Racer X Instagram account live as it happens, or you can watch the archive on Instagram, which will remain in place for 24 hours.

If you have questions for Russell, submit them to the Racer X Instagram story.