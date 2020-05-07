Injuries are so common in this sport that a broken collarbone seems as routine as a morning cup of coffee. But every now and then there’s a big one, and earlier this year in Glendale, Chris Blose’s number came up. The FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing rider sustained a huge list of serious injuries that at first glance, suggesting he’d be out of action for a very long time. But, like most motocross athletes, Blose is tough, knows how to heal, and received clearance to start riding again last week. We caught up with him to talk about his recovery, getting back to racing, and dad life.

Race X: Chris what’s up, how are you?

Chris Blose: Doing good, just put the little guy down for a nap.

Well I’ll just jump right into this interview then, I don’t want to use up the whole nap. That time is like gold, isn’t it?

Oh, it’s amazing isn’t it?

Let’s start with your list of injuries. Impressive might not be the right word, but that’s the most impressive list I’ve seen in a long time.

Yeah, I’m not sure if I should be impressed, or if everyone else should be impressed, but it was not very fun to go through. I had four broken ribs, a lacerated liver, a fracture in the greater trochanter, which is your upper femur bone that goes into your hip, and I dislocated my wrist, which was the biggest and most complicated one. There were fractures in that too. I also hit my head pretty hard.