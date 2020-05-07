Unfortunately there aren't any live races to watch on TV at the moment. But there’s still a chance to watch racing. NBCSports Gold has extended the free watch period for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross through the month of May. There's also plenty of other stuff to get a racing fix this weekend.

Pro Motocross Watch PartY

2013 Washougal National Both 450 Class Motos

How about a classic duel with The Ryans? This is one of their last big outdoor battles, as the 2013 season would serve as Ryan Villopoto's final year in AMA Pro Motocross. He would win the championship and hold the upper hand on Dungey for most of the season, but, oddly, Washougal is a track that had always worked better for Dungey. It's strange because Washougal is RV's home track, but the slippery soil always played into the hands of the smooth RD.

Anyway, The Ryans battled so many times throughout their careers. Here's both motos of a good one.

On the Pro Motocross Facebook page on Saturday at 3 p.m. EST/Noon PST, watch both 450 Class motos from the 2013 Washougal National.