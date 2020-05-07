Is Travis Pastrana the most one-of-a-kind athlete the world will ever know? Jason Weigandt chats with him about the upcoming Moto Fite Klub, which has pulled him into a dirt bike race once again, as well as his life at home during the COVID-19 shutdown. Travis says he was set to have the most amazing year of racing ever, but instead he's getting to spend more time with his family than ever. So it's not so bad for a man who never slows down!

