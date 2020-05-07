Is Travis Pastrana the most one-of-a-kind athlete the world will ever know? Jason Weigandt chats with him about the upcoming Moto Fite Klub, which has pulled him into a dirt bike race once again, as well as his life at home during the COVID-19 shutdown. Travis says he was set to have the most amazing year of racing ever, but instead he's getting to spend more time with his family than ever. So it's not so bad for a man who never slows down!
The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.
Next, Weigandt gets some candid answers from Ryan Villopoto about the pressure of winning titles—and how his personality changed once that pressure was finally off. While it may seem like many riders are retiring early these days, in reality, only the Ryans (Villopoto and Dungey) and Ricky Carmichael left while on top in their twenties, and as RV explains, the pressure of a championship streak makes your life and career completely different. RV also talks about racing in next week's Moto Fite Klub against an old rival like Mike Alessi.