“It’s a fluid situation,” has become the hallmark term of 2020. As of now, that latest plan is for Monster Energy AMA Supercross is to resume May 31 and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship to begin July 4. At one point motocross was to begin in June and end in September, with supercross resuming after that, but then supercross found a window around May 15…which then changed to May 31.

Remember, fluid situation. Supercross in September is difficult to pull off, as it could be competing with every other sport/concert/event, all in comeback mode, putting stadiums, TV crews, and equipment at a premium. It just might not be possible to make it happen, so May and June could be more realistic options.

We don’t know for sure if May 31 will happen, but this is a firm as plans get at the moment. So let’s start with the analysis. If supercross gets back in business on May 31 and motocross is back on July 4, how do those dates impact the riders? Let’s take some guesses.

Eli Tomac: Despite winning nearly half of the races held over the last four seasons, the 450SX Championship has eluded Eli Tomac. For his own legacy and psyche, he must prove he can get this done, and getting handed the championship halfway through a cancelled season doesn’t really accomplish that. He knows this.

“All I hope is we can finish the thing. It would be horrible if the thing just ended and that was it and over, for everyone’s sake,” he told us when the shutdown began. “Hopefully we get those last couple rounds in, whether it’s two rounds or one round or all seven. I just hope we get a legitimate finish to the season. Whether we win or lose, at least have a real finish and not have this unknown.”

So, resuming racing certainly helps put destiny back in his own hands. More racing is a win for Eli, even with the major risk of losing the points lead before it’s all over. Proving he can do this down the stretch is the whole point!

For Eli, no supercross is worst deal, supercross is September (with motocross in between) is risky, and supercross in May is ideal.

Ken Roczen: The 450SX title has also eluded Kenny, and if this thing doesn’t get back online, he’ll have lost it due to a late-race bobble and a gnarly Tomac charge at Daytona. Yes, Tomac won’t feel like his championship is full, either, but if the season ends after 10 rounds, and they really hand out a trophy, would you rather be the points leader or three points down?

There’s another situation here. Kenny was one of the first riders to get on board with social distancing, actually a few days before it was even a term. He knows his immune system has been compromised by all of these arm surgeries, so he would be perhaps the rider least interested in rushing things back together in a COVID-19 environment. Will be interesting to see how all the riders and teams react if racing gets the green light.