His mindset is on securing his second straight 250SX East Region Championship. One year ago he claimed the title at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, but said he didn’t win it the way he wanted to. After overtaking the championship when Austin Forkner went out with a knee injury, Sexton’s plan was to come into 2020 and dominate the East Region from the get-go, leaving nothing in question this time. Right out of the gates in the first main event of the year in Tampa, Florida, McElrath blew everyone’s doors off as he cruised to the victory. Sexton wasn’t thrilled on taking second. He didn’t want a replay of what happened last year. So he went back to work. The GEICO Honda rider bounced back with two straight wins at the Arlington Supercross Triple Crown (finishing 2-1-2 for first overall) and the Atlanta Supercross before another second at Daytona International Speedway to first-time winner Garrett Marchbanks.

“Obviously last year I won, but like I said, it wasn’t the way I wanted to do it,” Sexton told Blair. “And this year I put a lot of focus on trying to go out there and being as dominant as I can because this is my last shot at it. And I just feel like from last year to this year the experience, like you learn so much in a year and then being able to go a whole off-season and put it back into another year of racing. I think has helped me a lot and just finding that confidence was a big thing for me.”

Sexton recently started another boot camp to ramp back up to speed for when racing will resume again, and when it does, he has no doubt he’ll be able to resume the momentum from before the unexpected break.