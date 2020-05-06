NBC Sports Gold Extends Free On-Demand Access to Pro Motocross Pass for Month of May

NBC Sports Gold, the direct-to-consumer streaming service from NBC Sports, has announced it is extending FREE access to the popular "Pro Motocross Pass," for a limited time through the month of May. With this access, viewers receive commercial-free and on-demand content, including full event replays and exclusive qualifying shows, from the 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.

NBC Sports Gold can be accessed via the NBC Sports app, which is available in the United States through the Apple App Store (iOS), Apple TV (tvOS), Google Play (Android), Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, Android TV, Amazon Fire (TV & Tablet), Amazon Echo Show, Roku, Chromecast, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and Smart TV.

Access can also be found at NBCSports.com/Gold.

Duration: Through June 1

Available content includes:

- All races from the 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons

- All qualifying shows from the 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons

- Pro Motocross highlights