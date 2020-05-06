Kevin Windham's illustrious career saw it's final notch of individual glory come at the 2010 Salt Lake City Supercross where not even a layer of snow could dampen his talents. In a race where no championship remained available to fight for, Windham turned in a masterful display of patience and perfection to claim his 18th career win.

This win places Windham 12th all-time on the supercross wins list, but oddly he is remembered more for what could have been. Last week on Racer X, we published "Lost Seasons," a deep dive into the career and life changes that cost Windham some of his prime years. This win, and many others, were almost left to history.